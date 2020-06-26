All apartments in Sandy Springs
606 Esfun Trace
606 Esfun Trace

606 Esfun Trce · No Longer Available
Location

606 Esfun Trce, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
Open transitional floor plan perfect for entertaining features elegant dining room; study; great room w/fireplace & chef's kitchen w/quartz counters,stainless appliances, quartz waterfall island & custom gray cabinets. Main level guest suite,plus upstairs Master Suite w/sitting area,fireplace,morning bar & luxurious bath w/walk-in closet.3 additional bedrooms up,plus bonus room.Hardwood floors throughout.Covered porch w/fireplace,large deck & private level backyard. Close to parks, shopping, restaurants, highways, Mercedes Benz & State Farm HQ.Yard Maintenace INCLD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Esfun Trace have any available units?
606 Esfun Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 606 Esfun Trace have?
Some of 606 Esfun Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Esfun Trace currently offering any rent specials?
606 Esfun Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Esfun Trace pet-friendly?
No, 606 Esfun Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 606 Esfun Trace offer parking?
Yes, 606 Esfun Trace offers parking.
Does 606 Esfun Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Esfun Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Esfun Trace have a pool?
No, 606 Esfun Trace does not have a pool.
Does 606 Esfun Trace have accessible units?
No, 606 Esfun Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Esfun Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Esfun Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 606 Esfun Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 Esfun Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
