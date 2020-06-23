603 Granville Court.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool trash valet

Great renovated one bedroom unit in the heart of Sandy Springs. Conveniently located to GA-400, I-285, Perimeter Mall, down town, the airport, shopping, dining and more. Gated and well maintained community with pool, clubhouse, fitness center and carwash. New hardwood floors throughout, new lighting, new interior and exterior paint, new cabinets, exotic quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Balcony overlooks court yard and has additional storage room. Gated assigned parking with remote entry, water, sewer & valet trash service included in rent.