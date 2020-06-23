All apartments in Sandy Springs
603 Granville Court.
603 Granville Court

603 Granville Ct · No Longer Available
Location

603 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
trash valet
Great renovated one bedroom unit in the heart of Sandy Springs. Conveniently located to GA-400, I-285, Perimeter Mall, down town, the airport, shopping, dining and more. Gated and well maintained community with pool, clubhouse, fitness center and carwash. New hardwood floors throughout, new lighting, new interior and exterior paint, new cabinets, exotic quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Balcony overlooks court yard and has additional storage room. Gated assigned parking with remote entry, water, sewer & valet trash service included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 603 Granville Court have any available units?
603 Granville Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 603 Granville Court have?
Some of 603 Granville Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Granville Court currently offering any rent specials?
603 Granville Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Granville Court pet-friendly?
No, 603 Granville Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 603 Granville Court offer parking?
Yes, 603 Granville Court offers parking.
Does 603 Granville Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Granville Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Granville Court have a pool?
Yes, 603 Granville Court has a pool.
Does 603 Granville Court have accessible units?
No, 603 Granville Court does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Granville Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 Granville Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Granville Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 Granville Court does not have units with air conditioning.

