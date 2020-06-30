All apartments in Sandy Springs
590 Tahoma Dr
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM

590 Tahoma Dr

590 Tahoma Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

590 Tahoma Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Check out the 3D TOUR! Absolutely charming and beautiful newly updated home equipped with a completely finished basement. New Interior/Exterior Paint, New granite, New carpet, New vinyl, New appliances, New HVAC, Tile floors in bath, Tile master shower, Nice big rear deck, New fixtures. The open floor plan encompasses five spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for study, sleep, storage, and a sleek and stylish kitchen that flows through to the dining room. Large family room with cozy fireplace and lots of natural sunlight! The master bathroom has a large glass shower over looking a garden tub. The basement has a theater room that's perfect for entertaining!! You get a feeling of coming home as you enter the front door. Listing info not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 Tahoma Dr have any available units?
590 Tahoma Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 590 Tahoma Dr have?
Some of 590 Tahoma Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 590 Tahoma Dr currently offering any rent specials?
590 Tahoma Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 Tahoma Dr pet-friendly?
No, 590 Tahoma Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 590 Tahoma Dr offer parking?
Yes, 590 Tahoma Dr offers parking.
Does 590 Tahoma Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 590 Tahoma Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 Tahoma Dr have a pool?
No, 590 Tahoma Dr does not have a pool.
Does 590 Tahoma Dr have accessible units?
No, 590 Tahoma Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 590 Tahoma Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 590 Tahoma Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 590 Tahoma Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 590 Tahoma Dr has units with air conditioning.

