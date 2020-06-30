590 Tahoma Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Check out the 3D TOUR! Absolutely charming and beautiful newly updated home equipped with a completely finished basement. New Interior/Exterior Paint, New granite, New carpet, New vinyl, New appliances, New HVAC, Tile floors in bath, Tile master shower, Nice big rear deck, New fixtures. The open floor plan encompasses five spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for study, sleep, storage, and a sleek and stylish kitchen that flows through to the dining room. Large family room with cozy fireplace and lots of natural sunlight! The master bathroom has a large glass shower over looking a garden tub. The basement has a theater room that's perfect for entertaining!! You get a feeling of coming home as you enter the front door. Listing info not guaranteed.