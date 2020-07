Amenities

Ranch house available for lease in the hearth of Sandy Springs, near perimeter mall and major employers in the area. House will be available May 1st 2020. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with additional finish ara in the basement, this house is located in a quiet street in the Hammond Hills subdivision, this community has an olympic size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts with a very friendly neighborhood.