5681 Kingsport Drive, NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

~Spacious Atlanta Condo~ - You won't want to miss this spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo in Atlanta!!! If location is what you are looking for this is the home for you!!!! Located near quick access to Buckhead, Sandy Springs, 400, 85 and more! Amazing shopping & dining at your fingertips! This home has new carpet throughout and fresh paint. Refrigerator, stove and dishwasher included. Neighborhood includes a pool!!! Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-910-8760!



