5681 Kingsport Drive, NE
5681 Kingsport Drive, NE

5681 Kingsport Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5681 Kingsport Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Sandy Springs ITP

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
~Spacious Atlanta Condo~ - You won't want to miss this spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo in Atlanta!!! If location is what you are looking for this is the home for you!!!! Located near quick access to Buckhead, Sandy Springs, 400, 85 and more! Amazing shopping & dining at your fingertips! This home has new carpet throughout and fresh paint. Refrigerator, stove and dishwasher included. Neighborhood includes a pool!!! Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-910-8760!

(RLNE4754926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5681 Kingsport Drive, NE have any available units?
5681 Kingsport Drive, NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 5681 Kingsport Drive, NE have?
Some of 5681 Kingsport Drive, NE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5681 Kingsport Drive, NE currently offering any rent specials?
5681 Kingsport Drive, NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5681 Kingsport Drive, NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5681 Kingsport Drive, NE is pet friendly.
Does 5681 Kingsport Drive, NE offer parking?
No, 5681 Kingsport Drive, NE does not offer parking.
Does 5681 Kingsport Drive, NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5681 Kingsport Drive, NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5681 Kingsport Drive, NE have a pool?
Yes, 5681 Kingsport Drive, NE has a pool.
Does 5681 Kingsport Drive, NE have accessible units?
No, 5681 Kingsport Drive, NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5681 Kingsport Drive, NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5681 Kingsport Drive, NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5681 Kingsport Drive, NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5681 Kingsport Drive, NE does not have units with air conditioning.
