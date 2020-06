Amenities

Hard to find 3/2 condo on main level in highly desirable area of Sandy Springs behind the Prado. Updated condo has easy-care laminate flooring throughout with fresh neutral paint, cherry cabinets, dark granite-like laminate counters, white appliances, brushed nickel light fixtures and hardware, recessed lights, and ceiling fans. Large master with custom tiled shower w/bench, cherry cabinets. Second bath also updated. Private deck. Plenty of parking for you and your guests.