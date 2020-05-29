All apartments in Sandy Springs
55 Johnson Ferry Rd

55 Johnson Ferry Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

55 Johnson Ferry Road Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming townhouse apartment with attached deck nestled on a quiet lot close to Roswell Rd & I-285. Unit has a large walk-in closet on the ground floor and an spacious kitchen. Upstairs has a brand new stacked washer / dryer along with a full bath. All utilities are already on. Rent includes $100 credit towards utilities. Close to I-285 and Roswell Road. Close to Pill Hill, Perimeter Mall, and Marta. Pay early and get a $50 a month discount in rent. The size is great for one or two people. Small dogs and cats allowed with payment of pet cleaning fee and pet deposit. Call or email for additional information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Johnson Ferry Rd have any available units?
55 Johnson Ferry Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 55 Johnson Ferry Rd have?
Some of 55 Johnson Ferry Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Johnson Ferry Rd currently offering any rent specials?
55 Johnson Ferry Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Johnson Ferry Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 Johnson Ferry Rd is pet friendly.
Does 55 Johnson Ferry Rd offer parking?
No, 55 Johnson Ferry Rd does not offer parking.
Does 55 Johnson Ferry Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 Johnson Ferry Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Johnson Ferry Rd have a pool?
No, 55 Johnson Ferry Rd does not have a pool.
Does 55 Johnson Ferry Rd have accessible units?
No, 55 Johnson Ferry Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Johnson Ferry Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Johnson Ferry Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Johnson Ferry Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Johnson Ferry Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
