55 Johnson Ferry Rd

Charming townhouse apartment with attached deck nestled on a quiet lot close to Roswell Rd & I-285. Unit has a large walk-in closet on the ground floor and an spacious kitchen. Upstairs has a brand new stacked washer / dryer along with a full bath. All utilities are already on. Rent includes $100 credit towards utilities. Close to I-285 and Roswell Road. Close to Pill Hill, Perimeter Mall, and Marta. Pay early and get a $50 a month discount in rent. The size is great for one or two people. Small dogs and cats allowed with payment of pet cleaning fee and pet deposit. Call or email for additional information.