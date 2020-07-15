All apartments in Sandy Springs
5444 Wentworth Street
5444 Wentworth Street

5444 Wentworth St · (404) 551-3362
Location

5444 Wentworth St, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Sandy Springs ITP

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5444 Wentworth Street · Avail. Aug 1

$3,750

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2070 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

5444 Wentworth Street Available 08/01/20 This perfect townhouse located inside the Perimeter, gated community - Open floor plan with 10-foot ceilings; plenty of natural light, hardwoods throughout the main level. Upstairs luxurious master suite with trey ceilings and spa bath with separate shower. Walk in closet in the master bedroom, huge luxurious bath with dual vanities, soaking tub. Two large secondary bedrooms and laundry room. The spacious kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a gas cook top and ample cabinet space. The finished daylight lower level with full bath. Walking distance to Prado (Target, Taco Mac, LifeTime etc)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5891263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5444 Wentworth Street have any available units?
5444 Wentworth Street has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5444 Wentworth Street have?
Some of 5444 Wentworth Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5444 Wentworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
5444 Wentworth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5444 Wentworth Street pet-friendly?
No, 5444 Wentworth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 5444 Wentworth Street offer parking?
No, 5444 Wentworth Street does not offer parking.
Does 5444 Wentworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5444 Wentworth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5444 Wentworth Street have a pool?
No, 5444 Wentworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 5444 Wentworth Street have accessible units?
No, 5444 Wentworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5444 Wentworth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5444 Wentworth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5444 Wentworth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5444 Wentworth Street does not have units with air conditioning.
