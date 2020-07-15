Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry hot tub

5444 Wentworth Street Available 08/01/20 This perfect townhouse located inside the Perimeter, gated community - Open floor plan with 10-foot ceilings; plenty of natural light, hardwoods throughout the main level. Upstairs luxurious master suite with trey ceilings and spa bath with separate shower. Walk in closet in the master bedroom, huge luxurious bath with dual vanities, soaking tub. Two large secondary bedrooms and laundry room. The spacious kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a gas cook top and ample cabinet space. The finished daylight lower level with full bath. Walking distance to Prado (Target, Taco Mac, LifeTime etc)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5891263)