53 High Top Way

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

SANDY SPRINGS BEST LOCATION!QUIET ENCLAVE OF LUXURY TOWNHOMES AND HOUSES. EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY-3 SIDED BRICK,QUALITY/CUSTOM BUILT TOWNHOUSE OFFERS LARGER SQUARE FOOTAGEAND ADDITIONAL WINDOWS FOR WONDERFUL LIGHTING!TOTALLY REMODELED! NEW PAINT/NEW CARPET/HARDWOOD FLOORING JUST REFINISHED!/NEWER LIGHT FIXTURES/IMMACULATE! PRIVATE DECK OVERLOOKS COMMUNITY PARK. LEVEL DRIVEWAY,2 CAR GARAGE, WARM RICH HARDWOOD FLOORING, SEP LARGE DINING ROOM, OPEN FLOORPLAN-WONDERFUL KITCHEN W/VIEW TO GREAT ROOM, CUSTOM FEATURES INCLUDE: CABINETS, FIREPLACE, BOOKCASES,-GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, SS APPLIANCES (REFRIG, WASHER/DRYER REMAIN) 3 LARGE BEDROOMS INCLUCE 2 MASTER SUITES (BOTH WITH CUSTOM WALK IN CLOSETS) ALL BEDROOMS HAVE ENSUITE BATHS,END UNIT! LOADED WITH STORAGE-WALK TO DINING SHOPPING AND PARKS--IN THE HEART OF SANDY SPRINGS!