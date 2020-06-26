515 Granville Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

Newly renovated ground floor condo in Sandy Springs! Centrally located for easy access to GA 400, Perimeter Mall, down town and teh airport. Hard wood floors throughout, new stainless steel appliances, exotic granite counter tops. Oversized terrace features covered area as well as sunning area and storage room. Bathroom features state of the art toto washlet. Private gated community with covered assigned parking, swimming pool, fitness center and club house. Minimum 12 month lese required.