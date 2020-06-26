All apartments in Sandy Springs
515 Granville Court
515 Granville Court

515 Granville Ct · No Longer Available
Location

515 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Newly renovated ground floor condo in Sandy Springs! Centrally located for easy access to GA 400, Perimeter Mall, down town and teh airport. Hard wood floors throughout, new stainless steel appliances, exotic granite counter tops. Oversized terrace features covered area as well as sunning area and storage room. Bathroom features state of the art toto washlet. Private gated community with covered assigned parking, swimming pool, fitness center and club house. Minimum 12 month lese required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

