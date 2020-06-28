All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 5105 High Point Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
5105 High Point Road
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:40 AM

5105 High Point Road

5105 High Point Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Highpoint
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5105 High Point Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
A fantastic Sandy Springs rental in a superb ITP location. This spacious ranch boasts a large dining room, den, and eat-in kitchen. Great sunroom walks out to the ample backyard and patio, plus a large basement with spare bonus office/guest room. Set back off the road, you'll enjoy the privacy this offers while still having instant access to so much. Your front sidewalk is a continuous 2.8 mile loop around the neighborhood where you'll join your fellow walkers, joggers, and cyclists. 5 mins to Pill Hill, Chastain Park and 400/285. 10 mins to Buckhead and Perimeter Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5105 High Point Road have any available units?
5105 High Point Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 5105 High Point Road have?
Some of 5105 High Point Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5105 High Point Road currently offering any rent specials?
5105 High Point Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5105 High Point Road pet-friendly?
No, 5105 High Point Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 5105 High Point Road offer parking?
Yes, 5105 High Point Road offers parking.
Does 5105 High Point Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5105 High Point Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5105 High Point Road have a pool?
No, 5105 High Point Road does not have a pool.
Does 5105 High Point Road have accessible units?
No, 5105 High Point Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5105 High Point Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5105 High Point Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5105 High Point Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5105 High Point Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountains at Morgan Falls
8075 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Pointe at Canyon Ridge
8350 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Aston City Springs
6400 Blue Stone Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Addison at Sandy Springs
7889 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Peachtree Dunwoody Place
6355 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
The Cliftwood
185 Cliftwood Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Modera Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College