All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 5000 Spruce Bluff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
5000 Spruce Bluff Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5000 Spruce Bluff Drive

5000 Spruce Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Dunwoody Panhandle
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5000 Spruce Bluff Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Dunwoody Panhandle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This family friendly home has a grand entrance and a large kitchen that opens right out to a deck that sits on a flat, fully fenced yard. This home has beautiful details, like crown molding, trey ceilings, built in cabinetry, and hardwoods. Enjoy the wonderful stone fireplace as well! With a formal sitting room, a dining room, a living room, and a beautiful sun room on the first level. When you head upstairs, you will find a large master suite, and 2 additional bedrooms and a bathroom. Just down the hall, there is a large 4th bedroom with an additional full bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 Spruce Bluff Drive have any available units?
5000 Spruce Bluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 5000 Spruce Bluff Drive have?
Some of 5000 Spruce Bluff Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 Spruce Bluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5000 Spruce Bluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 Spruce Bluff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5000 Spruce Bluff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 5000 Spruce Bluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5000 Spruce Bluff Drive offers parking.
Does 5000 Spruce Bluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5000 Spruce Bluff Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 Spruce Bluff Drive have a pool?
No, 5000 Spruce Bluff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5000 Spruce Bluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 5000 Spruce Bluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 Spruce Bluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5000 Spruce Bluff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5000 Spruce Bluff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5000 Spruce Bluff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30092
Legacy Key
8800 Dunwoody Pl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments by ARIUM
1500 Huntcliff Village Ct
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
1160 Hammond
1160 Hammond Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Celebration At Sandy Springs
7000 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College