5000 Spruce Bluff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This family friendly home has a grand entrance and a large kitchen that opens right out to a deck that sits on a flat, fully fenced yard. This home has beautiful details, like crown molding, trey ceilings, built in cabinetry, and hardwoods. Enjoy the wonderful stone fireplace as well! With a formal sitting room, a dining room, a living room, and a beautiful sun room on the first level. When you head upstairs, you will find a large master suite, and 2 additional bedrooms and a bathroom. Just down the hall, there is a large 4th bedroom with an additional full bathroom.