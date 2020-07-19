500 Telford Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

Welcome home to a spacious open concept floor plan with a wide range of modern amenities. The kitchen is very well-equipped with high-quality appliances, lots of counter-top and cabinet space, great natural lighting, and space for entertaining. The house flows fabulously from one room to the next on the main level including the kitchen, family room, dining room, formal living room, and foyer. Relax or host parties in the awesome finished terrace level which includes a bedroom suite, a mini bar, a theater room, and plenty of additional entertaining space. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with walk-in closets. Located close to Buckhead, Brookhaven, and Sandy Springs. $5,000 is a promotional rent rate for move-ins by the 1-1-19. Standard rent is $5,500.