All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 500 Telford Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
500 Telford Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

500 Telford Pl

500 Telford Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Highpoint
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

500 Telford Place Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
media room
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Welcome home to a spacious open concept floor plan with a wide range of modern amenities. The kitchen is very well-equipped with high-quality appliances, lots of counter-top and cabinet space, great natural lighting, and space for entertaining. The house flows fabulously from one room to the next on the main level including the kitchen, family room, dining room, formal living room, and foyer. Relax or host parties in the awesome finished terrace level which includes a bedroom suite, a mini bar, a theater room, and plenty of additional entertaining space. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with walk-in closets. Located close to Buckhead, Brookhaven, and Sandy Springs. $5,000 is a promotional rent rate for move-ins by the 1-1-19. Standard rent is $5,500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Telford Pl have any available units?
500 Telford Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 500 Telford Pl have?
Some of 500 Telford Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Telford Pl currently offering any rent specials?
500 Telford Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Telford Pl pet-friendly?
No, 500 Telford Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 500 Telford Pl offer parking?
Yes, 500 Telford Pl offers parking.
Does 500 Telford Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Telford Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Telford Pl have a pool?
No, 500 Telford Pl does not have a pool.
Does 500 Telford Pl have accessible units?
No, 500 Telford Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Telford Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Telford Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Telford Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Telford Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Novel Perimeter
5755 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Aspire Perimeter
5385 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
1000 Spalding
1000 Spalding Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Reserve at Ridgewood
7100 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
The Cliftwood
185 Cliftwood Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Square One
6050 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with PoolsSandy Springs Pet Friendly Places
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter CenterNorth Springs Apartments
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp
Dunwoody PanhandleLost Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College