Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Beautifully maintained three bedroom, two and a half bath townhome located a quarter mile from the Sandy Springs Marta and a mile from Hwy 400/19.

Restaurants and stores including Chick-Fil-A, Starbucks, LA Fitness and Regal Cinemas are all within a quarter mile.

Walmart, Target, Costco, Perimeter mall plus extensive shopping and restaurants are within a mile.

The neighborhood is gated with a tennis court and beautiful pool. The back porch looks out to the tree-line.