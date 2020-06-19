4860 Long Island Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub media room

Four-sided brick executive home on gated lot. Incredible location! Close to everything! Chef's kitchen featuring 5-Burner Gas cooktop, center island, double ovens, breakfast room & more! Enter front of home to paneled study with fireplace. Oversized dining room. Master on Main with large spa like bath, walk-in closet with closet organizers. Hardwood floors on main level. 3-Car side entry garage. Four generous sized bedrooms up with en-suite bathrooms. Upstairs media room. Unfinished terrace level for extra storage. Fenced yard.