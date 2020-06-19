All apartments in Sandy Springs
4860 Long Island Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 4:40 AM

4860 Long Island Drive

4860 Long Island Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4860 Long Island Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Sandy Springs ITP

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Four-sided brick executive home on gated lot. Incredible location! Close to everything! Chef's kitchen featuring 5-Burner Gas cooktop, center island, double ovens, breakfast room & more! Enter front of home to paneled study with fireplace. Oversized dining room. Master on Main with large spa like bath, walk-in closet with closet organizers. Hardwood floors on main level. 3-Car side entry garage. Four generous sized bedrooms up with en-suite bathrooms. Upstairs media room. Unfinished terrace level for extra storage. Fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4860 Long Island Drive have any available units?
4860 Long Island Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4860 Long Island Drive have?
Some of 4860 Long Island Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4860 Long Island Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4860 Long Island Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4860 Long Island Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4860 Long Island Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 4860 Long Island Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4860 Long Island Drive offers parking.
Does 4860 Long Island Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4860 Long Island Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4860 Long Island Drive have a pool?
No, 4860 Long Island Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4860 Long Island Drive have accessible units?
No, 4860 Long Island Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4860 Long Island Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4860 Long Island Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4860 Long Island Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4860 Long Island Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

