4845 Kendall Court

4845 Kendall Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4845 Kendall Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated and Spacious Chatham Ranch with open floor plan just minutes from the new Gateway project. Bright kitchen with large granite island with lots of storage which walks out to your park like huge backyard. Features include large open kitchen to fire placed living room, separate dining room and sun room, 3 bedrooms/2 baths on main floor, with additional bedroom/bath in finished basement,. Freshly painted throughout, refinished hardwoods floors, and renovated bathrooms. Basement includes a large recreational room. Quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Westfield Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4845 Kendall Court have any available units?
4845 Kendall Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4845 Kendall Court have?
Some of 4845 Kendall Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4845 Kendall Court currently offering any rent specials?
4845 Kendall Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4845 Kendall Court pet-friendly?
No, 4845 Kendall Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 4845 Kendall Court offer parking?
Yes, 4845 Kendall Court offers parking.
Does 4845 Kendall Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4845 Kendall Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4845 Kendall Court have a pool?
No, 4845 Kendall Court does not have a pool.
Does 4845 Kendall Court have accessible units?
No, 4845 Kendall Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4845 Kendall Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4845 Kendall Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4845 Kendall Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4845 Kendall Court does not have units with air conditioning.
