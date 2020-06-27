4845 Kendall Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated and Spacious Chatham Ranch with open floor plan just minutes from the new Gateway project. Bright kitchen with large granite island with lots of storage which walks out to your park like huge backyard. Features include large open kitchen to fire placed living room, separate dining room and sun room, 3 bedrooms/2 baths on main floor, with additional bedroom/bath in finished basement,. Freshly painted throughout, refinished hardwoods floors, and renovated bathrooms. Basement includes a large recreational room. Quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Westfield Park.