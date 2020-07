Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

This recently renovated traditional home is located in the High Point subdivision of Sandy Springs. With a state of the art chef\'s kitchen, updated bathrooms, a spacious floor plan, hardwood floors, huge master with fireplace, and great natural light throughout the entire house, this home is move in ready. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, this beautifully landscaped home is ideal for a short commute for those who work in Downtown, Midtown, or Buckhead.