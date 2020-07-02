465 Wembley Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Immaculate 5 bedroom/4 bath home. Mins from I-400,amazing location. Main level- dining rm, formal l/r, open eat in kitchen w/granite, island, stainless steel appliances. Kit overlooks a 2 story great room with fireplace. Main floor, guest room w/full bath, huge laundry rm (connections only) Top floor, huge master suite with a his/her closet mbath with jet tub and a sep shower. 2 beds share a jack n jill bathroom. Basement is fully finished with a 5th bedroom and full bath, office, craft/hobby room, media room, rec room, wet bar, finished storage space.