Sandy Springs, GA
465 Wembley Circle
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:15 PM

465 Wembley Circle

465 Wembley Circle · No Longer Available
Location

465 Wembley Circle, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Immaculate 5 bedroom/4 bath home. Mins from I-400,amazing location. Main level- dining rm, formal l/r, open eat in kitchen w/granite, island, stainless steel appliances. Kit overlooks a 2 story great room with fireplace. Main floor, guest room w/full bath, huge laundry rm (connections only) Top floor, huge master suite with a his/her closet mbath with jet tub and a sep shower. 2 beds share a jack n jill bathroom. Basement is fully finished with a 5th bedroom and full bath, office, craft/hobby room, media room, rec room, wet bar, finished storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 Wembley Circle have any available units?
465 Wembley Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 465 Wembley Circle have?
Some of 465 Wembley Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 Wembley Circle currently offering any rent specials?
465 Wembley Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 Wembley Circle pet-friendly?
No, 465 Wembley Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 465 Wembley Circle offer parking?
Yes, 465 Wembley Circle offers parking.
Does 465 Wembley Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 465 Wembley Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 Wembley Circle have a pool?
No, 465 Wembley Circle does not have a pool.
Does 465 Wembley Circle have accessible units?
No, 465 Wembley Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 465 Wembley Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 465 Wembley Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 465 Wembley Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 465 Wembley Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

