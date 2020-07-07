All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

455 Trowgate Lane

455 Trowgate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

455 Trowgate Lane, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 5 bath brick home in Princeton Falls, a popular swim/tennis neighborhood in the heart of Sandy Springs. Rocking chair front porch leads to soaring two story foyer. On the right, spacious dining room with butler’s pantry, perfect for entertaining. On the left, formal living room which is perfect for office/study with French doors that open to front porch. Light-filled two story family room features hardwood floors, built-in bookcases and two sided fireplace. Large kitchen includes huge breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry and breakfast room. The main level also includes guest bedroom, full bath and huge deck which overlooks wooded backyard. Upstairs you will find enormous master suite with sitting room and trey ceiling. Master bath features separate shower, jetted tub, dual vanities with granite countertops and large walk-in closet with custom shelving. The upstairs also includes laundry room, guest bedroom with private bath and two guest bedrooms which share Jack/Jill bath. This home also includes three car garage, lower level deck and huge full, daylight unfinished basement. Built by Peachtree Residential, Princeton Falls has swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 Trowgate Lane have any available units?
455 Trowgate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 455 Trowgate Lane have?
Some of 455 Trowgate Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 Trowgate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
455 Trowgate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 Trowgate Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 455 Trowgate Lane is pet friendly.
Does 455 Trowgate Lane offer parking?
Yes, 455 Trowgate Lane offers parking.
Does 455 Trowgate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 455 Trowgate Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 Trowgate Lane have a pool?
Yes, 455 Trowgate Lane has a pool.
Does 455 Trowgate Lane have accessible units?
No, 455 Trowgate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 455 Trowgate Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 455 Trowgate Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 455 Trowgate Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 455 Trowgate Lane has units with air conditioning.

