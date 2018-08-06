All apartments in Sandy Springs
34 High Top Circle

34 High Top Circle · No Longer Available
Location

34 High Top Circle, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Move in Immediately! Impeccable custom home in an incredible Sandy Springs location, walking distance to City Springs, shops + dining! Distinctive features include TWO master suites, an ELEVATOR, a designer kitchen, & a finished basement (with gym + wet bar). Fantastic open floor-plan with an abundance of living space + storage. Private en-suite bathrooms to every bedroom, two screened-in porches, & much more. Granite garage flooring, surround sound system, central vacuum, plantation shutters, new paint throughout, refinished hardwood floors, new staircase runner,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 High Top Circle have any available units?
34 High Top Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 34 High Top Circle have?
Some of 34 High Top Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 High Top Circle currently offering any rent specials?
34 High Top Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 High Top Circle pet-friendly?
No, 34 High Top Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 34 High Top Circle offer parking?
Yes, 34 High Top Circle offers parking.
Does 34 High Top Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 High Top Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 High Top Circle have a pool?
No, 34 High Top Circle does not have a pool.
Does 34 High Top Circle have accessible units?
No, 34 High Top Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 34 High Top Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 High Top Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 High Top Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 High Top Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

