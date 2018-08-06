34 High Top Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage

Move in Immediately! Impeccable custom home in an incredible Sandy Springs location, walking distance to City Springs, shops + dining! Distinctive features include TWO master suites, an ELEVATOR, a designer kitchen, & a finished basement (with gym + wet bar). Fantastic open floor-plan with an abundance of living space + storage. Private en-suite bathrooms to every bedroom, two screened-in porches, & much more. Granite garage flooring, surround sound system, central vacuum, plantation shutters, new paint throughout, refinished hardwood floors, new staircase runner,