315 Nell Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great location. Updated home on a cul-de-sac just minutes from the Buckhead Village. Master on main with custom his and hers walk-in closets. Updated master bath with whirlpool tub. Large frameless shower. Bright & open floor plan, 2 story foyer/family room, gleaming hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen w/granite and newer stainless steel appliances, designer backsplash, separate dining room, huge rear deck w/privacy. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Also for sale for $629,000 Home manager in place so please use showing time. Can be available in 60 days.