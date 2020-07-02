All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 315 Nell Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
315 Nell Court
Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:50 PM

315 Nell Court

315 Nell Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Highpoint
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

315 Nell Court Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great location. Updated home on a cul-de-sac just minutes from the Buckhead Village. Master on main with custom his and hers walk-in closets. Updated master bath with whirlpool tub. Large frameless shower. Bright & open floor plan, 2 story foyer/family room, gleaming hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen w/granite and newer stainless steel appliances, designer backsplash, separate dining room, huge rear deck w/privacy. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Also for sale for $629,000 Home manager in place so please use showing time. Can be available in 60 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Nell Court have any available units?
315 Nell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 315 Nell Court have?
Some of 315 Nell Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Nell Court currently offering any rent specials?
315 Nell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Nell Court pet-friendly?
No, 315 Nell Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 315 Nell Court offer parking?
Yes, 315 Nell Court offers parking.
Does 315 Nell Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 Nell Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Nell Court have a pool?
Yes, 315 Nell Court has a pool.
Does 315 Nell Court have accessible units?
No, 315 Nell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Nell Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Nell Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Nell Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Nell Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford
5479 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Pointe at Canyon Ridge
8350 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Aston City Springs
6400 Blue Stone Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
1000 Spalding
1000 Spalding Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Perimeter Circle
5470 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with PoolSandy Springs Pet Friendly Places
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College