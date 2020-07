Amenities

End unit in outstanding location minutes from GA 400 and shopping with remodeled hardwood floors thru out, new kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Like new! This home WILL NOT last!! Rent includes water, garbage, security system, swim, tennis, yard upkeep and Chattahoochee River access. 2 large vaulted bedroom suites, refrigerator provided for tenants use.