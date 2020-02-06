310 Wembley Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Location.. Location..Very Centrally Located..Upgraded Executive style Home Has tons of space for a growing family. Entrance Hardwood Foyer. Two Story Family Room With Wall of Windows, Two Master Suites one on Main and One upstairs, Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliance, Granite counter tops and stain cabinets, Backsplash, double oven & Refrigerator, Loft area upstairs for study or play area, All bedroom nice size, Laundry Room has Washer & Dryer, Finished Terrace Level With In- Law Suite and 2nd Kitchen. Two hot water heaters. Quick access to GA 400 & 285.