Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautifully kept townhome in Sandy Springs! Bright unit boasts of natural light, hardwood floors, fresh carpets, spacious bedrooms each with private bathrooms, open living/dining area and more. Ideally located minutes from downtown Roswell, shopping, the Chattahoochee River, and 400. This home will not last and is available for immediate move-in!