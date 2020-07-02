300 Wembley Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking sauna

So much space in fabulous Sandy Springs location. Largest floorplan in the neighborhood and best value for the space! Master on the main, hardwood floors throughout and extensive moldings. Beautiful formal dining room. Spacious kitchen with plentiful cabinet space, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, eat-in breakfast area open to 2-story family room with stunning wall of windows, stone fireplace. Master bedroom with two walk-in closets, master bath with double vanities, separate tub/shower. The upstairs features 4 very large