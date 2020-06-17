All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 2960 Coles Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
2960 Coles Way
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:44 PM

2960 Coles Way

2960 Coles Way · (770) 374-4500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Dunwoody Panhandle
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2960 Coles Way, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Dunwoody Panhandle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 2484 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is an incredible home with a fabulous floorplan! Huge Gourmet kitchen with lg breakfast area looking into the 2-story great room. S/S appliances, granite & custom tile. Separate living RM w/bay window, dining room seats 12 + & wonderful sunroom. All baths renovated with granite, all new interior paint, hardwoods on entire main level. Master BR has fireplace, gorgeous renovated bath with dual sinks & large separate his/her closets. Secondary BRs are extremely spacious w/ 2 full baths. Fantastic rental property! Enormous daylight basement great for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2960 Coles Way have any available units?
2960 Coles Way has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2960 Coles Way have?
Some of 2960 Coles Way's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2960 Coles Way currently offering any rent specials?
2960 Coles Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2960 Coles Way pet-friendly?
No, 2960 Coles Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 2960 Coles Way offer parking?
Yes, 2960 Coles Way does offer parking.
Does 2960 Coles Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2960 Coles Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2960 Coles Way have a pool?
No, 2960 Coles Way does not have a pool.
Does 2960 Coles Way have accessible units?
No, 2960 Coles Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2960 Coles Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2960 Coles Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2960 Coles Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2960 Coles Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2960 Coles Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hudson Northridge
550 Northridge Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Dunwoody Courtyards
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Aston City Springs
6400 Blue Stone Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
The Cliftwood
185 Cliftwood Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Modera Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity