Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
296 Mount Vernon Cove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

296 Mount Vernon Cove

296 Mount Vernon Cove NE · No Longer Available
Location

296 Mount Vernon Cove NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated 5 BR home in prime location! Fresh paint, refinished hardwoods, & new light fixtures throughout. Sleek + updated kitchen w/quartz counters, painted cabs, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, & butler's pantry w/ wine fridge. Fireside family room w/coffered ceiling is open to DR. New screened porch + deck overlooks fenced yard. Oversized master w/new hardwoods & tray ceiling. Elegant master bath reno w/ new floors, new tub surround, new shower tile, new double vanities, & huge frameless glass shower. Custom closet w/ TONS of storage. Newer roof. HOA handles yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 296 Mount Vernon Cove have any available units?
296 Mount Vernon Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 296 Mount Vernon Cove have?
Some of 296 Mount Vernon Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 296 Mount Vernon Cove currently offering any rent specials?
296 Mount Vernon Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 296 Mount Vernon Cove pet-friendly?
No, 296 Mount Vernon Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 296 Mount Vernon Cove offer parking?
Yes, 296 Mount Vernon Cove offers parking.
Does 296 Mount Vernon Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 296 Mount Vernon Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 296 Mount Vernon Cove have a pool?
No, 296 Mount Vernon Cove does not have a pool.
Does 296 Mount Vernon Cove have accessible units?
No, 296 Mount Vernon Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 296 Mount Vernon Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 296 Mount Vernon Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 296 Mount Vernon Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 296 Mount Vernon Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
