296 Mount Vernon Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Renovated 5 BR home in prime location! Fresh paint, refinished hardwoods, & new light fixtures throughout. Sleek + updated kitchen w/quartz counters, painted cabs, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, & butler's pantry w/ wine fridge. Fireside family room w/coffered ceiling is open to DR. New screened porch + deck overlooks fenced yard. Oversized master w/new hardwoods & tray ceiling. Elegant master bath reno w/ new floors, new tub surround, new shower tile, new double vanities, & huge frameless glass shower. Custom closet w/ TONS of storage. Newer roof. HOA handles yard.