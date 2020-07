276 Colewood Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Just Reducted! BEAUTIFUL OPEN FLOOR PLAN IN SOUGHT AFTER SANDY SPRINGS NEIGHBORHOOD OF UNDERWOOD HILLS. RANCH ON HUGE PRIVATE LOT! LOTS OF YARD SPACE FOR OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES AND YARD MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED! KITCHEN IS OPEN TO THE LG DINING RM. SPACIOUS OPEN FAMILY RM W/BOOKCASE, DESK & FIREPLACE OPENS TO SPRAWLING DECK. PERFECT SET UP FOR ENTERTAINING GUESTS. LRG BDRMS. *VERY LRG CONDITIONED WORKROOM SPACE WITH TONS OF COUNTERTOPS, SHELVING AND A HALF BATH. ANOTHER SEPARATE GARDEN TOOL SHED. HOUSE IS SET BACK FROM STREET. WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO THE EPSTEIN SCHOOL