Sandy Springs, GA
251 Franklin Rd
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:30 AM

251 Franklin Rd

251 Franklin Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

251 Franklin Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
Atlanta In-Town Luxury Living at its Finest!!! New Construction. Gated Community. Chastain Home Design, by The Providence Group NEW FLOORPLAN - END UNIT Three Story Townhome Design w/2 Car Garage, 22Foot Wide townhome, Bedroom/Office on terrace level, Main Level has Bright Open Kitchen w/cabinets extending to the ceiling, Premium Stainless Steel Appliances, spacious Dining Room, Family Room w/Remote controlled fireplace and Sunporch, 10-foot ceilings, hand-scraped hardwoods on main floor/stairs, high-end lighting fixtures throughout. OVERSIZED master suite with spa retreat includes double rain heads/frameless shower door/upgraded tiles, upstairs Landing Area perfect for office/reading area WALK TO CHASTAIN PARK! Apply at northpointam.com. Zero security deposit available with purchase of surety bond policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 Franklin Rd have any available units?
251 Franklin Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 251 Franklin Rd have?
Some of 251 Franklin Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 Franklin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
251 Franklin Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 Franklin Rd pet-friendly?
No, 251 Franklin Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 251 Franklin Rd offer parking?
Yes, 251 Franklin Rd offers parking.
Does 251 Franklin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 Franklin Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 Franklin Rd have a pool?
No, 251 Franklin Rd does not have a pool.
Does 251 Franklin Rd have accessible units?
No, 251 Franklin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 251 Franklin Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 Franklin Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 251 Franklin Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 251 Franklin Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

