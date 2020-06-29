251 Franklin Rd

Amenities

Atlanta In-Town Luxury Living at its Finest!!! New Construction. Gated Community. Chastain Home Design, by The Providence Group NEW FLOORPLAN - END UNIT Three Story Townhome Design w/2 Car Garage, 22Foot Wide townhome, Bedroom/Office on terrace level, Main Level has Bright Open Kitchen w/cabinets extending to the ceiling, Premium Stainless Steel Appliances, spacious Dining Room, Family Room w/Remote controlled fireplace and Sunporch, 10-foot ceilings, hand-scraped hardwoods on main floor/stairs, high-end lighting fixtures throughout. OVERSIZED master suite with spa retreat includes double rain heads/frameless shower door/upgraded tiles, upstairs Landing Area perfect for office/reading area WALK TO CHASTAIN PARK! Apply at northpointam.com. Zero security deposit available with purchase of surety bond policy.