Last updated February 7 2020 at 6:35 AM

240 Le Gran Bend

240 Le Gran Bend Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

240 Le Gran Bend Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Downtown Sandy Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Impeccably maintained 2 bedroom townhome with new paint, new carpet and new AC unit in the heart of Sandy Springs! Spacious kitchen with view to family room features maple cabinetry, granite countertops & SS appliances. Both bedrooms feature en suite bathrooms. Covered patio and drive under 1-car garage. Washer/dryer in the unit. Walk to the farmers' market, shops, restaurants, movie theater & more! Super close to the awesome "City Springs" development with awesome dining & retail, a performing arts center, beautiful green space & tons of cool events throughout the year!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Le Gran Bend have any available units?
240 Le Gran Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 240 Le Gran Bend have?
Some of 240 Le Gran Bend's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Le Gran Bend currently offering any rent specials?
240 Le Gran Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Le Gran Bend pet-friendly?
No, 240 Le Gran Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 240 Le Gran Bend offer parking?
Yes, 240 Le Gran Bend offers parking.
Does 240 Le Gran Bend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 Le Gran Bend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Le Gran Bend have a pool?
No, 240 Le Gran Bend does not have a pool.
Does 240 Le Gran Bend have accessible units?
No, 240 Le Gran Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Le Gran Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Le Gran Bend has units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Le Gran Bend have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 240 Le Gran Bend has units with air conditioning.

