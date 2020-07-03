240 Le Gran Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Impeccably maintained 2 bedroom townhome with new paint, new carpet and new AC unit in the heart of Sandy Springs! Spacious kitchen with view to family room features maple cabinetry, granite countertops & SS appliances. Both bedrooms feature en suite bathrooms. Covered patio and drive under 1-car garage. Washer/dryer in the unit. Walk to the farmers' market, shops, restaurants, movie theater & more! Super close to the awesome "City Springs" development with awesome dining & retail, a performing arts center, beautiful green space & tons of cool events throughout the year!