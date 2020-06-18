2305 Queen Anne Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Quaint 2BR/2.5BA Townhome in popular sought after Chattahoochee Terrace in the heart of Sandy Springs. Home offers 2 large master bedrooms with a NEW carpets W attached NEW full baths, hardwood floors throughout the main, fresh paint, beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops & SS appliances. Enjoy evenings by the fireplace, gorgeous patio, just steps away from the Chattahoochee River. Ideal location!!! Friendly neighborhood features Swim & Tennis. 2 assigned parking spaces. READY TO MOVE IN FROM September 12th.



This townhouse won't last long!