All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 2305 Queen Anne Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
2305 Queen Anne Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2305 Queen Anne Court

2305 Queen Anne Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2305 Queen Anne Court, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Quaint 2BR/2.5BA Townhome in popular sought after Chattahoochee Terrace in the heart of Sandy Springs. Home offers 2 large master bedrooms with a NEW carpets W attached NEW full baths, hardwood floors throughout the main, fresh paint, beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops & SS appliances. Enjoy evenings by the fireplace, gorgeous patio, just steps away from the Chattahoochee River. Ideal location!!! Friendly neighborhood features Swim & Tennis. 2 assigned parking spaces. READY TO MOVE IN FROM September 12th.

This townhouse won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Queen Anne Court have any available units?
2305 Queen Anne Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 2305 Queen Anne Court have?
Some of 2305 Queen Anne Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 Queen Anne Court currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Queen Anne Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Queen Anne Court pet-friendly?
No, 2305 Queen Anne Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 2305 Queen Anne Court offer parking?
Yes, 2305 Queen Anne Court does offer parking.
Does 2305 Queen Anne Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2305 Queen Anne Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Queen Anne Court have a pool?
Yes, 2305 Queen Anne Court has a pool.
Does 2305 Queen Anne Court have accessible units?
No, 2305 Queen Anne Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Queen Anne Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 Queen Anne Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2305 Queen Anne Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2305 Queen Anne Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renew Sandy Springs
100 Greyfield Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Park at Chastain
100 Summer Terrace Lane
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Legacy Key
8800 Dunwoody Pl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Aspire Perimeter
5385 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
The Adair
415 Morgan Falls Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College