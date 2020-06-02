All apartments in Sandy Springs
230 Wembley Circle
230 Wembley Circle

230 Wembley Circle · No Longer Available
Location

230 Wembley Circle, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Elegant brick home with European flavor features: master on main level and fabulous architectural details, columns/arches/heavy moldings/iron exterior doors/grand two story entry foyer/stately turreted library/hardwood flooring/granite kitchen/trellised deck, and more. Open, flowing floor plan, spacious rooms, large loft and finished terrace level offer additional living space. All bedrooms have private or Jack 'n Jill bath. Located in prime location in the heart of Sandy Springs, minutes to GA-400, I-285, Buckhead, Perimeter area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Wembley Circle have any available units?
230 Wembley Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 230 Wembley Circle have?
Some of 230 Wembley Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Wembley Circle currently offering any rent specials?
230 Wembley Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Wembley Circle pet-friendly?
No, 230 Wembley Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 230 Wembley Circle offer parking?
Yes, 230 Wembley Circle offers parking.
Does 230 Wembley Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Wembley Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Wembley Circle have a pool?
No, 230 Wembley Circle does not have a pool.
Does 230 Wembley Circle have accessible units?
No, 230 Wembley Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Wembley Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 Wembley Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Wembley Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Wembley Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
