230 Wembley Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Elegant brick home with European flavor features: master on main level and fabulous architectural details, columns/arches/heavy moldings/iron exterior doors/grand two story entry foyer/stately turreted library/hardwood flooring/granite kitchen/trellised deck, and more. Open, flowing floor plan, spacious rooms, large loft and finished terrace level offer additional living space. All bedrooms have private or Jack 'n Jill bath. Located in prime location in the heart of Sandy Springs, minutes to GA-400, I-285, Buckhead, Perimeter area