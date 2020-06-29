2213 Huntingdon Chase

Amenities
Great Location!! Beautiful community. Make this Spacious one bedroom condo, freshly painted with hardwood floors your home today!! Upgraded gallery style kitchen, it has a separate dining room with modern fixtures, large bedroom with sitting area, skylights, large closets and lots of windows. Gorgeous current bathroom with pedestal sink and tub/shower combo and tile flooring. Washer & dryer included. Conveniently located off of Pitts Road which gives you access to multiple avenues of travel.