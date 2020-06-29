All apartments in Sandy Springs
2213 Huntingdon Chase
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

2213 Huntingdon Chase

2213 Huntingdon Chase · No Longer Available
Location

2213 Huntingdon Chase, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Location!! Beautiful community. Make this Spacious one bedroom condo, freshly painted with hardwood floors your home today!! Upgraded gallery style kitchen, it has a separate dining room with modern fixtures, large bedroom with sitting area, skylights, large closets and lots of windows. Gorgeous current bathroom with pedestal sink and tub/shower combo and tile flooring. Washer & dryer included. Conveniently located off of Pitts Road which gives you access to multiple avenues of travel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 Huntingdon Chase have any available units?
2213 Huntingdon Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 2213 Huntingdon Chase have?
Some of 2213 Huntingdon Chase's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 Huntingdon Chase currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Huntingdon Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Huntingdon Chase pet-friendly?
No, 2213 Huntingdon Chase is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 2213 Huntingdon Chase offer parking?
No, 2213 Huntingdon Chase does not offer parking.
Does 2213 Huntingdon Chase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2213 Huntingdon Chase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Huntingdon Chase have a pool?
No, 2213 Huntingdon Chase does not have a pool.
Does 2213 Huntingdon Chase have accessible units?
No, 2213 Huntingdon Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 Huntingdon Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2213 Huntingdon Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does 2213 Huntingdon Chase have units with air conditioning?
No, 2213 Huntingdon Chase does not have units with air conditioning.
