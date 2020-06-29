2213 Huntingdon Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities

Great Location!! Beautiful community. Make this Spacious one bedroom condo, freshly painted with hardwood floors your home today!! Upgraded gallery style kitchen, it has a separate dining room with modern fixtures, large bedroom with sitting area, skylights, large closets and lots of windows. Gorgeous current bathroom with pedestal sink and tub/shower combo and tile flooring. Washer & dryer included. Conveniently located off of Pitts Road which gives you access to multiple avenues of travel.