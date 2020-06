Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

This unit is being Rented Furnished (reflected) in Price. Gret 2BR/2.5 BA with garage and porch. Updated Kitchen w/granite. Great Sunroom, sitting room or Office off Masrer-This property is in Heart of Sandy Springs-Walk to Restaurants, Movies, Concerts and New Performing Arts Bldg. Hardwood floors throughout the main level and some storage in Garage- All furniture is included in Rent