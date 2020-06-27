212 Peachtree Hollow Court # 212

Amenities
Great end unit townhouse right down the street from North Springs Marta station, 400 exit 5, Perimeter Mall and Sandy Springs. Unit has a private fenced back yard. 3 large bedrooms upstairs. Master has large walk in closet, vanity are with separate shower/tub/toilet area. Great room and dining room have lovely hardwood floors. Kitchen has easy to clean tile floors, granite counter tops and a sliding door to the cute fenced yard with patio and landscaping. Powder room on the main level for guest and a hall bath upstairs shared by 2 bedrooms.