212 Peachtree Hollow Court # 212

212 Peachtree Hollow Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
parking
garage
Great end unit townhouse right down the street from North Springs Marta station, 400 exit 5, Perimeter Mall and Sandy Springs. Unit has a private fenced back yard. 3 large bedrooms upstairs. Master has large walk in closet, vanity are with separate shower/tub/toilet area. Great room and dining room have lovely hardwood floors. Kitchen has easy to clean tile floors, granite counter tops and a sliding door to the cute fenced yard with patio and landscaping. Powder room on the main level for guest and a hall bath upstairs shared by 2 bedrooms.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

