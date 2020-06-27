212 Peachtree Hollow Court # 212

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great end unit townhouse right down the street from North Springs Marta station, 400 exit 5, Perimeter Mall and Sandy Springs. Unit has a private fenced back yard. 3 large bedrooms upstairs. Master has large walk in closet, vanity are with separate shower/tub/toilet area. Great room and dining room have lovely hardwood floors. Kitchen has easy to clean tile floors, granite counter tops and a sliding door to the cute fenced yard with patio and landscaping. Powder room on the main level for guest and a hall bath upstairs shared by 2 bedrooms.