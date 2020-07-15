206 Meeting Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite media room pet friendly

Dog-friendly, fenced yard! Pristine town home in exclusive gated community just inside I-285. Ready access to I-285 and GA 400 - one mile to hospital complex and minutes to Chastain, and both Buckhead and Perimeter office and shopping districts. Short walk to Prado (Lifetime, Marlows, etc.). Fantastic floor plan. Terrace level with full bath makes a great office, media room or guest suite. Two-car garage, hardwoods throughout main level. Gorgeous granite & stainless kitchen. Spacious master suite with a huge closet and luxury bath. Washer and Dryer included.