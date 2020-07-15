All apartments in Sandy Springs
206 Meeting Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

206 Meeting Lane

206 Meeting Ln · No Longer Available
Location

206 Meeting Ln, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Sandy Springs ITP

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
media room
pet friendly
Dog-friendly, fenced yard! Pristine town home in exclusive gated community just inside I-285. Ready access to I-285 and GA 400 - one mile to hospital complex and minutes to Chastain, and both Buckhead and Perimeter office and shopping districts. Short walk to Prado (Lifetime, Marlows, etc.). Fantastic floor plan. Terrace level with full bath makes a great office, media room or guest suite. Two-car garage, hardwoods throughout main level. Gorgeous granite & stainless kitchen. Spacious master suite with a huge closet and luxury bath. Washer and Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

