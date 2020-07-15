206 Meeting Lane

Amenities
Dog-friendly, fenced yard! Pristine town home in exclusive gated community just inside I-285. Ready access to I-285 and GA 400 - one mile to hospital complex and minutes to Chastain, and both Buckhead and Perimeter office and shopping districts. Short walk to Prado (Lifetime, Marlows, etc.). Fantastic floor plan. Terrace level with full bath makes a great office, media room or guest suite. Two-car garage, hardwoods throughout main level. Gorgeous granite & stainless kitchen. Spacious master suite with a huge closet and luxury bath. Washer and Dryer included.