Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

1555 Chevron Drive

1555 Chevron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1555 Chevron Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Dunwoody Panhandle

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
guest suite
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
guest suite
Expansive estate with master main sits on picturesque one acre lot in a quiet, well maintained Sandy Springs neighborhood. The heart of this home is the oversize professional grade kitchen with large island overlooking the vaulted family room and fireplace. Need room to spread out? The floorplan features four separate living areas on the main level and a recreation room in the basement. The guest suite (above the three car garage) has a private staircase and would make an ideal home office. Room for multiple stools at kitchen island. Separate breakfast room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1555 Chevron Drive have any available units?
1555 Chevron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1555 Chevron Drive have?
Some of 1555 Chevron Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1555 Chevron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1555 Chevron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1555 Chevron Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1555 Chevron Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 1555 Chevron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1555 Chevron Drive offers parking.
Does 1555 Chevron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1555 Chevron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1555 Chevron Drive have a pool?
No, 1555 Chevron Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1555 Chevron Drive have accessible units?
No, 1555 Chevron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1555 Chevron Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1555 Chevron Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1555 Chevron Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1555 Chevron Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

