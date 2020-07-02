1555 Chevron Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage guest suite

Expansive estate with master main sits on picturesque one acre lot in a quiet, well maintained Sandy Springs neighborhood. The heart of this home is the oversize professional grade kitchen with large island overlooking the vaulted family room and fireplace. Need room to spread out? The floorplan features four separate living areas on the main level and a recreation room in the basement. The guest suite (above the three car garage) has a private staircase and would make an ideal home office. Room for multiple stools at kitchen island. Separate breakfast room