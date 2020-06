Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

This huge charming well maintained 1 bed/1 bath condo is located on the main level in a quiet, established Pool & Tennis community in the perfect Sandy Springs location within minutes and easy access to Ga 400, I-285, Marta Station, Perimeter Mall, Kroger, Publix, and many more shopping locations. Large LR and separated DR, large master suite with office/sitting area, 2 walk-in closets, new hardwood floor throughout. Water, sewer & trash are included in rent, as well as washer & dryer.