Great 1BD/1BTH condo in a gated community. Access to swimming pool, fitness center, courtyard, and one assigned parking space. Tile floor in Kitchen, Hardwood on Great room and Bedroom. Convenient location and close to shopping, restaurants, Perimeter Mall and easy access to 400 and I-285. Minutes to Buckhead and Midtown. September 1 move in available.