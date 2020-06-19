115 Brantley Road

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location!! Updated granite/backsplash, gas range, dishwasher. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is perfectly located just off Roswell Road. Master bath has custom tile walk-in shower and granite double vanity. Convenient to I-285, 400, Sandy Springs, Perimeter, Dunwoody, Roswell, and all of the area's best shopping/dining/entertainment. No HOA or condo association fees! Great schools.!



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.