Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

115 Brantley Road

115 Brantley Road · No Longer Available
Location

115 Brantley Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location!! Updated granite/backsplash, gas range, dishwasher. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is perfectly located just off Roswell Road. Master bath has custom tile walk-in shower and granite double vanity. Convenient to I-285, 400, Sandy Springs, Perimeter, Dunwoody, Roswell, and all of the area's best shopping/dining/entertainment. No HOA or condo association fees! Great schools.!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Brantley Road have any available units?
115 Brantley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 115 Brantley Road have?
Some of 115 Brantley Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Brantley Road currently offering any rent specials?
115 Brantley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Brantley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Brantley Road is pet friendly.
Does 115 Brantley Road offer parking?
No, 115 Brantley Road does not offer parking.
Does 115 Brantley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Brantley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Brantley Road have a pool?
No, 115 Brantley Road does not have a pool.
Does 115 Brantley Road have accessible units?
No, 115 Brantley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Brantley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Brantley Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Brantley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Brantley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
