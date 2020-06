Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful fully renovated 2 bedroom 2 full bathrooms, brand new kitchen, brand new bathroom, brand new hardwood floors, new paint. be the first one to enjoy this place.Privet patio off living room with a storage room overlooking wooded view, walk in closets. washer dryer are already in, new tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Minutes drive to shopping, perimeter mall and Avalon, Easy and fast access to I285 and 400.