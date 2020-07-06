1104 Wedgewood Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available now! Sandy Springs town home. Two stories plus a finished basement. No carpet! All hardwood flrs on main & upper levels. Bright eat-in kitchen w/white cabs and black appliances incl fridge, over range (new oven range on the way), microwave and dishwasher and a long pass-thru opening to view the living rm and use for a serving counter. Large living rm/dining rm combo w/fireplace and deck access. Upstairs are 2 large bdrms and 2 updated full baths. Downstairs has a nice sized rec rm, a storage rm w/laundry hook ups and access to the covered patio. Resident benefit package included. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details. Check out our 5-star reviews on Google.