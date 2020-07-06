All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:45 AM

1104 Wedgewood Way

1104 Wedgewood Way · No Longer Available
Location

1104 Wedgewood Way, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available now! Sandy Springs town home. Two stories plus a finished basement. No carpet! All hardwood flrs on main & upper levels. Bright eat-in kitchen w/white cabs and black appliances incl fridge, over range (new oven range on the way), microwave and dishwasher and a long pass-thru opening to view the living rm and use for a serving counter. Large living rm/dining rm combo w/fireplace and deck access. Upstairs are 2 large bdrms and 2 updated full baths. Downstairs has a nice sized rec rm, a storage rm w/laundry hook ups and access to the covered patio. Resident benefit package included. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details. Check out our 5-star reviews on Google.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Wedgewood Way have any available units?
1104 Wedgewood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1104 Wedgewood Way have?
Some of 1104 Wedgewood Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Wedgewood Way currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Wedgewood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Wedgewood Way pet-friendly?
No, 1104 Wedgewood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 1104 Wedgewood Way offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Wedgewood Way offers parking.
Does 1104 Wedgewood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Wedgewood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Wedgewood Way have a pool?
No, 1104 Wedgewood Way does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Wedgewood Way have accessible units?
No, 1104 Wedgewood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Wedgewood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 Wedgewood Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Wedgewood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 Wedgewood Way does not have units with air conditioning.

