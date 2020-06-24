101 NEWCOMB Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

For more information, contact Grace Yoon at (404) 514-1000. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6128953 to view more pictures of this property. Luxurious 2-story Townhome with 3 bed/3.5 baths for Rent. Has a single family home feel, but without all the maintenance! Water/sewer and Lawn care included. Refrigerator, washer/dryer provided. Newer townhome in sought after location. Open floor plan with all hardwoods on main level. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Huge master suite with big walk-in closet. Large secondary rooms. Gated community. End unit. Wifi available. CCTV monitors installed outside. Hurry!! Won't last long!