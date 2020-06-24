All apartments in Sandy Springs
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
101 NEWCOMB Court
Last updated April 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

101 NEWCOMB Court

101 Newcomb Court · No Longer Available
Location

101 Newcomb Court, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
For more information, contact Grace Yoon at (404) 514-1000. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6128953 to view more pictures of this property. Luxurious 2-story Townhome with 3 bed/3.5 baths for Rent. Has a single family home feel, but without all the maintenance! Water/sewer and Lawn care included. Refrigerator, washer/dryer provided. Newer townhome in sought after location. Open floor plan with all hardwoods on main level. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Huge master suite with big walk-in closet. Large secondary rooms. Gated community. End unit. Wifi available. CCTV monitors installed outside. Hurry!! Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 NEWCOMB Court have any available units?
101 NEWCOMB Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 101 NEWCOMB Court have?
Some of 101 NEWCOMB Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 NEWCOMB Court currently offering any rent specials?
101 NEWCOMB Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 NEWCOMB Court pet-friendly?
No, 101 NEWCOMB Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 101 NEWCOMB Court offer parking?
Yes, 101 NEWCOMB Court offers parking.
Does 101 NEWCOMB Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 NEWCOMB Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 NEWCOMB Court have a pool?
No, 101 NEWCOMB Court does not have a pool.
Does 101 NEWCOMB Court have accessible units?
No, 101 NEWCOMB Court does not have accessible units.
Does 101 NEWCOMB Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 NEWCOMB Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 NEWCOMB Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 NEWCOMB Court does not have units with air conditioning.
