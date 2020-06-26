All apartments in Newnan
Last updated August 3 2019 at 1:56 AM

2 Ontario Ct

2 Ontario Court · No Longer Available
Location

2 Ontario Court, Newnan, GA 30263
Lakeshore

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Approx 2000 sqft, 3 bed, 2.5 baths, french doors to master suite, large kitchen, living and dining, private yard, swim/tennis community, close to CTC, Piedmont, Ashley Park, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Ontario Ct have any available units?
2 Ontario Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 2 Ontario Ct have?
Some of 2 Ontario Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Ontario Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2 Ontario Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Ontario Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2 Ontario Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 2 Ontario Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2 Ontario Ct offers parking.
Does 2 Ontario Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Ontario Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Ontario Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2 Ontario Ct has a pool.
Does 2 Ontario Ct have accessible units?
No, 2 Ontario Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Ontario Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Ontario Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Ontario Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Ontario Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
