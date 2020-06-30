All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 15535 Wood Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, GA
/
15535 Wood Rd
Last updated January 6 2020 at 10:27 PM

15535 Wood Rd

15535 Wood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15535 Wood Road, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
In Milton, on twelve acres, this quintessential equestrian estate "Cross the Creek Farm" on coveted Wood Road has four magnificent, flat paddocks, a full size arena and two barns and six stall barn features a tack room, feed or hay bay, workshop, kitchenette plus bath as well as an additional 2 stall barn and riding trails. New in 2018: a guest cottage, a heated pool, giant play area with synthetic grass, and open air gym. The home showcases soaring ceilings and an open plan perfect for gathering and entertaining. Top schools & near premier shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15535 Wood Rd have any available units?
15535 Wood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 15535 Wood Rd have?
Some of 15535 Wood Rd's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15535 Wood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
15535 Wood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15535 Wood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 15535 Wood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 15535 Wood Rd offer parking?
Yes, 15535 Wood Rd offers parking.
Does 15535 Wood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15535 Wood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15535 Wood Rd have a pool?
Yes, 15535 Wood Rd has a pool.
Does 15535 Wood Rd have accessible units?
No, 15535 Wood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 15535 Wood Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15535 Wood Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 15535 Wood Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 15535 Wood Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Milton 1 BedroomsMilton 2 Bedrooms
Milton 3 BedroomsMilton Apartments with Balcony
Milton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University