15535 Wood Rd

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage sauna

In Milton, on twelve acres, this quintessential equestrian estate "Cross the Creek Farm" on coveted Wood Road has four magnificent, flat paddocks, a full size arena and two barns and six stall barn features a tack room, feed or hay bay, workshop, kitchenette plus bath as well as an additional 2 stall barn and riding trails. New in 2018: a guest cottage, a heated pool, giant play area with synthetic grass, and open air gym. The home showcases soaring ceilings and an open plan perfect for gathering and entertaining. Top schools & near premier shops and restaurants.