Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:33 AM

160 Apartments for rent in Milton, GA with parking

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
41 Units Available
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd, Milton, GA
1 Bedroom
$945
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1513 sqft
Deerfield Village apartments in Alpharetta, GA is a gated community offering a state-of-the-art fitness center with strength and cardio equipment, an aerobics room, tanning salon, sauna and 2 resort style swimming pools.
Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
$
39 Units Available
IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd, Milton, GA
1 Bedroom
$945
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1477 sqft
This community offers three swimming pools and two tennis courts. It's located only minutes from Highway 19 and Deerfield Parkway. These recently renovated units offer walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
13352 Harpley
13352 Harpley Court, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1310 sqft
Beautiful home in desirable Avensong swim/tennis community in Milton.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Fairmont
580 Alstonfield Drive
580 Alstonefield Drive, Milton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2160 sqft
Look no further! Updated home in swim/tennis neighborhood with easy access to GA 400. Enjoy the outdoors from your covered private balcony equipped with ceiling fan & TV.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Crooked Creek
3254 Chipping Wood Court
3254 Chipping Wood Court, Milton, GA
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3993 sqft
Beautiful active golf/swim/tennis gated community; magnificent 3 story home on golf lot. 6 bedrooms and 5.5 baths. Two-story grand foyer leads to a two-story grand-room with fireplace.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
435 Feyston Ct
435 Feyston Court, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great location with award winning schools. Light filled open concept home with master on main. 2-story fireside family room opens to kitchen with granite and SS appliances. Located on cul-de-sac with private backyard.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
12720 Morning Park Circle
12720 Morningpark Cir, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2580 sqft
BEAUTIFUL home in the HEART of CRABAPPLE! WALK to shops, dining, events! Crabapple is BOOMING! TOP SCHOOLS close by. Hardwood floors, renovated kitchen and bathrooms. HUGE LOT, great fenced backyard.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
12670 Morningpark Circle
12670 Morningpark Circle, Milton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2536 sqft
Beautiful lakefront home in top rated schools. This charming home is only a few hundred feet away from the Waterside amenities which include swim, tennis, basketball, lake & clubhouse.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
900 Rose Way
900 Rose Way, Milton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,249
2125 sqft
For more information, contact Nora O'Donnell at (404) 402-7838. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6742771 to view more pictures of this property. WONDERFUL BRICK TOWNHOME - END UNIT- LIKE NEW- 3 FINISHED LEVELS- HARDWOOD FLOORS MAIN- ST.ST.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1095 Richmond Glen Circle
1095 Richmond Glen Circle, Milton, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
4100 sqft
Executive home in private community in Milton High School District! Home has just been repainted and carpet only 9 months old. Open, bright and immaculate. Renovated kitchen with travertine is open to the 2-story family room.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Crooked Creek
14595 Creek Club Drive
14595 Creek Club Drive, Milton, GA
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
4204 sqft
This magnificent completely renovated 5 Bedroom 5 Bathroom 1 Half bath home on a full finished basement is located in the golf and swim tennis community of Crooked Creek and is situated on a beautiful golf course lot. Located on the 7th fairway.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Fairmont
3405 Deer Valley Dr
3405 Deer Valley Drive, Milton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1890 sqft
Loaded With Upgrades. New Paint Colors, Hardwood Flooring, Marble And Recessed Lighting To Name But A Few. Beautifully Finished Townhouse in Quite Neighborhood and great School District.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
511 Harmony Court
511 Harmony Ct, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1424 sqft
OPEN, LIGHT & BRIGHT HOME WITH MANY UPDATES TO INCLUDE ALMOST NEW PAINT, CARPET, TILE, FLOORS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN, ETC.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Fairmont
120 Sunvalley Drive
120 Sunvalley Drive, Milton, GA
6 Bedrooms
$4,300
2988 sqft
Furnished luxurious Short term rental !! LOCATION !! In Milton, 6BR/4 BA home w/finished basement on prime school district. Freshly painted interior boasts hardwood floors throughout main level.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
685 Chantress Ct
685 Chantress Court, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1264 sqft
Cute 3BR 2 bath home in a convenient community. Hardwood floors on the main level, with a 2-story greatroom, updated kitchen with granite counters, upgraded cabinets, tile backsplash and pantry, master suite and laundry room.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Fairmont
125 Lembeth Court
125 Lembeth Court, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2074 sqft
For more information, contact Cindy Zhao at (770) 380-5708. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6713009 to view more pictures of this property. Welcome to your beautiful home in Fairmont of Milton.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
White Columns
200 Von Lake Court
200 Von Lake Court, Milton, GA
5 Bedrooms
$5,750
5180 sqft
This breathtaking New custom farmhouse style home is one of a kind. This gorgeous home was designed by architect Tim Bryan on over an acre features a coveted main floor master and an additional In-law bedroom suite with full bath.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
913 Sandringham Drive
913 Sandringham Drive, Milton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1320 sqft
Available Sept 5. 2BR/2BA walk in level Stepless Condo w/2Car Oversized Garage in Luxury Gated Villages of Devinshire loaded w/Amenities! Walk into kitchen from garage.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Crabapple
12585 Crabapple Road
12585 Crabapple Road, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1620 sqft
Enjoy a rare opportunity to live in a vintage cottage in the heart of Crabapple! Located in sought after school district and walking distance to downtown Crabapple.
Results within 1 mile of Milton
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,011
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,731
1457 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, swimming pool, gym and playground. Property is only moments from Windward Parkway and various shopping and dining options. Units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and extra storage.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Windward Place
3080 Market Pl, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,117
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1490 sqft
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
22 Units Available
The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,223
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1144 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake views, state-of-the-art fitness center, volleyball court and swimming pool in this community. Downtown Alpharetta and The Avalon are nearby. Units are recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Last updated October 1 at 04:26pm
67 Units Available
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,261
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1267 sqft
Excellent location in Deerfield, close to shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Homes feature hardwood floors, high ceilings and crown molding. Community has wellness center, pool and entertainment lounge.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
7720 Oldbury Place
7720 Oldbury Place, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3800 sqft
5 Bed/ 4 Bath home in Cumming. This home features 3-car garage. Gas burning fireplace. Appliance package includes: – Refrigerator,StoveTop,Oven,Microwave,Dishwasher,Garbage Disposal.
City Guide for Milton, GA

Milton claims to have the best quality of life in Georgia. If that doesn't get your attention, then we're just not sure why else you'd want to move somewhere!

Located in the northwestern part of Fulton County, Milton, GA is a small suburb of Atlanta. This 38.7 square mile city is home to approximately 33,000 people. Milton’s type of climate just adds to the reason to live in this city: spring and summer bring about blossoms that are a sight to behold and a delight to the olfactory nerve. Winters rarely get below freezing point. But don’t take our word for it. Experience it all yourself. Let’s get you a place in this city! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Milton, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Milton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

