Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access media room sauna tennis court dog park yoga

Deerfield Village apartments in Alpharetta, GA is a gated community offering a state-of-the-art fitness center with strength and cardio equipment, an aerobics room, tanning salon, sauna and 2 resort style swimming pools. After your work out hang out with friends in the multi-media entertainment area and catch all the action on multiple TV screens or create your own action with a competitive round of doubles on one of the two lighted tennis courts. Choose from one of our six beautiful floor plans and live the way you want to live! Your new pet friendly home includes a spacious living area, oversized garden tubs, ceramic tile backsplash in the kitchen with energy efficient appliances, built-in desk*, fireplace*, bookshelves, private patio or balcony with extra storage and washer and dryer connections. Entertain friends and family in style. Upgraded homes include granite countertops, sleek maple cabinets with ample storage, wood flooring* or ceramic tile*, stainless steel appliances, ceil