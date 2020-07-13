/
apartments with pool
111 Apartments for rent in Milton, GA with pool
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
41 Units Available
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd, Milton, GA
1 Bedroom
$945
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1513 sqft
Deerfield Village apartments in Alpharetta, GA is a gated community offering a state-of-the-art fitness center with strength and cardio equipment, an aerobics room, tanning salon, sauna and 2 resort style swimming pools.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
$
39 Units Available
IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd, Milton, GA
1 Bedroom
$945
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1477 sqft
This community offers three swimming pools and two tennis courts. It's located only minutes from Highway 19 and Deerfield Parkway. These recently renovated units offer walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
13352 Harpley
13352 Harpley Court, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1310 sqft
Beautiful home in desirable Avensong swim/tennis community in Milton.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fairmont
695 Alstonefield Drive
695 Alstonefield Drive, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2060 sqft
695 Alstonefield Drive Available 08/08/20 Alpharetta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13326 Aventide Lane
13326 Aventide Lane, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1696 sqft
13326 Aventide Lane Available 08/08/20 Alpharetta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in August! 3 bed 2.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Fairmont
580 Alstonfield Drive
580 Alstonefield Drive, Milton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2160 sqft
Look no further! Updated home in swim/tennis neighborhood with easy access to GA 400. Enjoy the outdoors from your covered private balcony equipped with ceiling fan & TV.
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Crooked Creek
3254 Chipping Wood Court
3254 Chipping Wood Court, Milton, GA
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3993 sqft
Beautiful active golf/swim/tennis gated community; magnificent 3 story home on golf lot. 6 bedrooms and 5.5 baths. Two-story grand foyer leads to a two-story grand-room with fireplace.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
824 Red Hart Lane
824 Red Hart Lane, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2350 sqft
Available 07/31/20 Luxurious 3 Bed 3.5 Bath Townhome - Property Id: 302017 Available - July 31st 2020. Luxurious all brick 2350 sq ft townhome with 3 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom located in Deerfield Green.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13319 Flamingo Rd
13319 Flaming Road, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2559 sqft
Milton Townhome For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in NOW! 3 Bdrm, 3.5 bath townhome in Hidden Forest. The kitchen features a gas range with a vented microwave and granite countertops.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
435 Feyston Ct
435 Feyston Court, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great location with award winning schools. Light filled open concept home with master on main. 2-story fireside family room opens to kitchen with granite and SS appliances. Located on cul-de-sac with private backyard.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
12670 Morningpark Circle
12670 Morningpark Circle, Milton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2536 sqft
Beautiful lakefront home in top rated schools. This charming home is only a few hundred feet away from the Waterside amenities which include swim, tennis, basketball, lake & clubhouse.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
900 Rose Way
900 Rose Way, Milton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,249
2125 sqft
For more information, contact Nora O'Donnell at (404) 402-7838. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6742771 to view more pictures of this property. WONDERFUL BRICK TOWNHOME - END UNIT- LIKE NEW- 3 FINISHED LEVELS- HARDWOOD FLOORS MAIN- ST.ST.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1095 Richmond Glen Circle
1095 Richmond Glen Circle, Milton, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
4100 sqft
Executive home in private community in Milton High School District! Home has just been repainted and carpet only 9 months old. Open, bright and immaculate. Renovated kitchen with travertine is open to the 2-story family room.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Crooked Creek
14595 Creek Club Drive
14595 Creek Club Drive, Milton, GA
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
4204 sqft
This magnificent completely renovated 5 Bedroom 5 Bathroom 1 Half bath home on a full finished basement is located in the golf and swim tennis community of Crooked Creek and is situated on a beautiful golf course lot. Located on the 7th fairway.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
511 Harmony Court
511 Harmony Ct, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1424 sqft
OPEN, LIGHT & BRIGHT HOME WITH MANY UPDATES TO INCLUDE ALMOST NEW PAINT, CARPET, TILE, FLOORS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN, ETC.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
685 Chantress Ct
685 Chantress Court, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1264 sqft
Cute 3BR 2 bath home in a convenient community. Hardwood floors on the main level, with a 2-story greatroom, updated kitchen with granite counters, upgraded cabinets, tile backsplash and pantry, master suite and laundry room.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13566 Aventide Lane
13566 Aventide Lane, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1696 sqft
Sought After Location! 3 Be/2.5 Bath! Top Rated Schools~ Minutes to GA 400~ And Avalon Mall - Wonderful 3 Bed/2.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
1225 Whitshire Way
1225 Whitshire Way, Milton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1212 sqft
There are 2 bedrooms on the second level with plenty of privacy and is located at the back of the community. Open great room with separate dining area and office nook, you will have plenty of space.
Results within 1 mile of Milton
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,011
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,731
1457 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, swimming pool, gym and playground. Property is only moments from Windward Parkway and various shopping and dining options. Units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Windward Place
3080 Market Pl, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,117
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1490 sqft
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,223
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1144 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake views, state-of-the-art fitness center, volleyball court and swimming pool in this community. Downtown Alpharetta and The Avalon are nearby. Units are recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated October 1 at 04:26pm
67 Units Available
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,261
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1267 sqft
Excellent location in Deerfield, close to shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Homes feature hardwood floors, high ceilings and crown molding. Community has wellness center, pool and entertainment lounge.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4041 Whitehall Way #15
4041 Whitehall Way, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1384 sqft
4041 Whitehall Way #15 Available 08/01/20 Alpharetta Condo For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2 Bath by Platinum Property Management - Charming Condo for Rent in Alpharetta. Ground-level End Unit Surrounded by Green Landscape Located in Henderson Place Subdivision.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
507 Neil Court
507 Neil Court, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1785 sqft
Attractive Home in Amazing Cherokee County Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
