2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:23 AM
149 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Milton, GA
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
$
45 Units Available
IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd, Milton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1172 sqft
This community offers three swimming pools and two tennis courts. It's located only minutes from Highway 19 and Deerfield Parkway. These recently renovated units offer walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
44 Units Available
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd, Milton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1115 sqft
Deerfield Village apartments in Alpharetta, GA is a gated community offering a state-of-the-art fitness center with strength and cardio equipment, an aerobics room, tanning salon, sauna and 2 resort style swimming pools.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3312 Avensong Village Circle
3312 Avensong Village Circle, Milton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
984 sqft
Charming ranch minutes to GA 400 @ Windward Parkway. Separate bedroom suites each with its own private bath. Ideal roommate floor plan. Park-like fenced, private yard w/screened-in porch. Vaulted family room, gas log fireplace. Spacious kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Milton
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1166 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, swimming pool, gym and playground. Property is only moments from Windward Parkway and various shopping and dining options. Units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and extra storage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
24 Units Available
Windward Place
3080 Market Pl, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1291 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1144 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake views, state-of-the-art fitness center, volleyball court and swimming pool in this community. Downtown Alpharetta and The Avalon are nearby. Units are recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Last updated October 1 at 04:26pm
67 Units Available
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1267 sqft
Excellent location in Deerfield, close to shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Homes feature hardwood floors, high ceilings and crown molding. Community has wellness center, pool and entertainment lounge.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
2870 Webb Bridge Rd
2870 Webb Bridge Road, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available Immediately! 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome! - Available Immediately! 2 story brick townhome with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths with large open and spacious den/ living room / dining room combo with fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
5104 Woodland Lane
5104 Woodland Lane, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1346 sqft
Wonderful unit in gated neighborhood. Perfect for roommates. Prime location minutes to Avalon, downtown Alpharetta and GA 400. Newly painted interior. Hurry and you can choose your choice of new carpet or hardwood.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3036 Westwood Way
3036 Westwood Way, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1306 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE FOR VACANT SHOWING. COMPLETELY RENOVATED w/LUXURY QUALITY everything!! Fantastic location between Windward and Avalon! Best schools. Established, quiet, wooded Swim/Tennis community in HOT ALPHARETTA.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
5020 Woodland Lane
5020 Woodland Lane, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1194 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! Completely renovated.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2864 Webb Bridge Road
2864 Webb Bridge Road, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1260 sqft
2864 Webb Bridge Road Available 05/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath in Alpharetta! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2900 Webb Bridge Road
2900 Webb Bridge Road, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1260 sqft
AVAILABLE FIRST WEEK OF JUNE 2BR/2.5BA Alpharetta Brick End Unit Townhome w/large Fireside Living/Dining room combo & private fenced back patio. New Neutral Gray Paint throughout. 1st Floor all Luxury Vinyl Plank.
Results within 5 miles of Milton
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
$
Darien Park
97 Units Available
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1101 sqft
At The Catherine, Roswell’s premiere destination for apartment living, clean features and minimalist designs create space for your unique character to shine through.
Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
$
97 Units Available
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1140 sqft
Situated close to North Point Mall, which has shopping and fine dining. In-unit laundry, dishwasher and patio/balcony included in all units. Luxury community features clubhouse, gym, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
15 Units Available
Avana North Point
900 Jameson Pass, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1243 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Alpharetta with easy access to Rte. 19 and I-85. Close to North Point Mall and Verizon Amphitheater. Smoke-free community offers pool and 24-hour gym. Apartment features private patio and washer-dryer hookups.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
$
23 Units Available
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1309 sqft
Modern apartments feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Hang out in the game room or by the swimming pool. The nearby Georgia 400 makes commuting easy.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
22 Units Available
Wood Bridge Apartments
680 Park Bridge Parkway, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1250 sqft
This community is only minutes from North Point Mall and Fulton County's great schools. The pet-friendly property offers two tennis courts, a swimming pool and gym for residents to enjoy. Units are recently renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
23 Units Available
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
913 sqft
Located in the heart of Roswell, this distinctive community features privacy, convenience, and luxury.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
37 Units Available
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct, Cumming, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1185 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite coffee bar, gym and swimming pool. Apartments have washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Shopping and dining available at nearby The Collection at Forsyth.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
26 Units Available
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1257 sqft
Luxury homes with oversized soaking tubs, walk-in closets, private balconies and courtyard views. Community fitness center, laundry services, game room, washer/dryer and poolside grilling area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
10 Units Available
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1208 sqft
A range of bright and spacious apartments available in a modern community, complete with a pool and 24-hour gym. Smoke-free units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
10 Units Available
Haven at Avalon
1213 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
1339 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, large patio or balcony, and full-size washer and dryer in unit. Walking distance to restaurants, coffee shop, wine bar and grocery store.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
32 Units Available
Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1194 sqft
Come home to comfort at Manchester at Mansell in the heart of Roswell, GA. Our community is located just off GA 400 near North Point Mall. Enjoy the convenient commute to dining, shopping, and entertainment within the local neighborhood.
