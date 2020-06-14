/
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:31 AM
12 Furnished Apartments for rent in Milton, GA
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
120 Sunvalley Drive
120 Sunvalley Drive, Milton, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
2988 sqft
Furnished luxurious Short term rental !! LOCATION !! In Milton, 6BR/4 BA home w/finished basement on prime school district. Freshly painted interior boasts hardwood floors throughout main level.
Results within 1 mile of Milton
1 of 14
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2864 Webb Bridge Road
2864 Webb Bridge Road, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1260 sqft
2864 Webb Bridge Road Available 05/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath in Alpharetta! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.
Results within 5 miles of Milton
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 12:09am
$
23 Units Available
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,207
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1309 sqft
Modern apartments feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Hang out in the game room or by the swimming pool. The nearby Georgia 400 makes commuting easy.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2300 Newport Landing
2300 Newport Landing, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1242 sqft
2 Bed 2.5 Bath in Alpharetta! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: Home can be rented furnished or unfurnished.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5282 Franklin Goldmine Rd
5282 Franklin Goldmine Road, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3000 sqft
A true gem! This spacious 5 bedroom/3 bath house features plantation shutters throughout the entire home, large deck for entertaining, sun-room, oversized garage, master on main, and LOTS of storage and closet space! The kitchen that opens into the
Results within 10 miles of Milton
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
17 Units Available
Walton Centennial
900 Walton Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1658 sqft
Residents of this community are only minutes from catching a Centennial High football game at the stadium. Easy access to Northpoint Mall and Adventure Park. Community features a pool and gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
15 Units Available
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location on Hutchison Road close to shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, large walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-unit washer/dryer. Community features concierge, pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
45 Units Available
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$773
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1362 sqft
On the banks of the Chattahoochee River. This premier community offers easy access to I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature a washer and dryer, granite-style countertops, and ample closets. On-site fitness, pools, and sports court.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3112 Crestview Circle Northwest
3112 Crestview Circle Northwest, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Available 06/15/20 duluth apartment - Property Id: 295894 This apartment is located downstairs in my home I am looking for the right person since they will be living in my home .
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
70 Whispering Way
70 Whispering Way Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
4000 sqft
Congrats! Welcome to the this luxurious FURNISHED home! You can now afford & live the LA life style in the Superior location of Sandy Springs. Next to Abernathy Green Park, tons of shopping, restaurants, & fun! Excellent school district.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
112 Dupree Road - A4
112 Dupree Road, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished 1 bedroom apartment.
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Harmony on The Lakes
1 Unit Available
313 Harmony Lake Drive
313 Harmony Lake Drive, Holly Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3256 sqft
Executive Rental- FURNISHED in Beautiful Harmony Lakes- Lawn Maint Included. 5 Bedrooms, 4 full baths,OPEN Kitchen/Family room w/ Granite & SS. Family Room with high ceiling & fireplace. Guest bedroom on main w/ full bathroom.
